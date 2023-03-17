Rotherham United vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

Rotherham United host Cardiff City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to recover from back-to-back defeats.

After going three games unbeaten in the league, the Millers have lost consecutively to Birmingham City and Preston North End.

This has seen them drop to 20th position in the league table, with 40 points from 37 games, just five clear of the relegation zone.

Another setback at the weekend could push them closer to the bottom three.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have accrued a point fewer than Rotherham and sit a position adrift of them in the standings, while having failed to win their last two league games too.

The Bluebirds were beaten 2-0 by Preston before fighting back from an early deficit in a 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 previous clashes between the sides, with Rotherham winning 22 times over Cardiff and losing on 15 occasions.

Rotherham last beat Cardiff in September 2015 (2-1 in the Championship). Since then, the Welsh outfit have beaten them four times in six encounters.

Having beaten Rotherham 1-0 in the league earlier this season, Cardiff are aiming to complete a league double over them for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Cardiff have won three of their last four league visits to Rotherham, winning each of their last two at the New York Stadium.

Only Huddersfield and Watford (4 each) have won fewer Saturday matches in the Championship this season than Rotherham (5).

Cardiff have failed to score in 12 of their last 17 away league games and have lost five of their six on the road, failing to score in every defeat.

Rotherham and Cardiff have only 19 wins between them from a combined 74 league matches this season.

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City Prediction

Both teams have struggled for form this season, having seen a combined 19 wins between them in 74 games. They both sit dangerously close to the relegation zone.

As much as the sides would want to win and put more daylight between them and the bottom three, their acute lack of quality could see Rotherham and Cardiff settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Cardiff City

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

