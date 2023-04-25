Rotherham United go head-to-head with Cardiff City at the New York Stadium in the EFL Championship on Thursday (April 27). Level on points at the bottom end of the standings, we anticipate a thrilling battle between the two sides as they push for survival.

Rotherham failed to pull clear of the relegation zone, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday. Matt Taylor’s men have now gone four games without a win, losing twice since their 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on April 7.

With 46 points from 43 games, Rotherham are 19th in the Championship, level on points with Cardiff and three points above the relegation zone.

Cardiff, meanwhile, failed to make it two wins from two last weekend, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Stoke City. That followed a 3-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on April 19, which snapped their run of consecutive defeats.

The visitors will look to return to winning ways and complete a league double over Rotherham, having picked up a 1-0 win in October’s reverse.

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 22 wins from their last 51 meetings, Rotherham boast a superior record in the fixture.

Cardiff have picked up 15 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in six of their last seven games against Rotherham, winning four times since September 2015.

Taylor’s side are on a four-game winless run and have managed just one win in eight outings, losing four since March.

Cardiff are the division’s fifth-worst side away from home, picking up 21 points from as many games.

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City Prediction

Both teams are hovering around the danger zone and will head into this game in search of a big result in their race against the drop. They should cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Rotherham 1-1 Cardiff

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last seven clashes.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes