Rotherham United vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Rotherham United will welcome Cardiff City to the New York Stadium for their first game of the new year.

The matchday 23 clash in the EFL Championship has a lot riding on it, especially for the hosts. Rotherham will be seeking three points to climb out of the relegation zone.

Both sides come into this clash on the back of defeats, with Rotherham United falling to a 2-1 loss at home to Barnsley. Cardiff were on the wrong end of the same scoreline away to Wycombe Wanderers.

Cardiff City sit fairly comfortably in mid-table, with 29 points earned from 22 games. Meanwhile, Rotherham are second-from-bottom on the standings.

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

This will be the 48th clash between the two sides and Rotherham United have the superior record.

The Millers were victorious on 22 previous occasions, drawing 13, while Cardiff City have 13 wins to their name.

Their most recent competitive clash came in the Championship in February 2017 when Cardiff City ran riot in a 5-0 victory.

Rotherham United form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Cardiff City form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City Team News

Rotherham United

Manager Paul Warne has five players unavailable through injury. Joe Mattock (ankle), Kieran Sadlier (ankle), Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Clark Robertson (broken foot), and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee cap) are all in the treatment room.

There are no suspension worries for Rotherham United.

Injuries: Joe Mattock, Kieran Sadlier, Shaun MacDonald, Clark Robertson, Chiedozie Ogbene

Suspension: None

Cardiff City

There are three players unavailable for selection for the trip to Rotherham. Kieffer Moore (hamstring), Lee Tomlin (groin), and Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) are all expected back in late January.

There are no suspension worries for manager Neil Harris.

Injuries: Kleffler Moore, Lee Tomlin, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Suspension: None

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jamal Blackman; Trevor Clarke, Angus MacDonald, Michael Ihiekwe, Wes Harding; Mickel Miller, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Ben Wiles, Florian Jozefzoon; Freddie Ladapo

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Smithies; Joe Bennett, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, Leandro Bacuna; Seyi Ojo, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Harry Wilson; Robert Glatzel, Mark Harris

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City Prediction

Rotherham United's precarious position on the table means that they need the points more than their Welsh opposition. However, they might not have what it takes to get the job done at home.

Neither side have exactly sparkled in recent weeks, suggesting we could be in for a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Cardiff City