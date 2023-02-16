Rotherham United vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023 

Rotherham United host Coventry City at the New York Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 18), looking to end their four-game winless league run.

After their crushing 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers a month ago, the Millers drew thrice in a row before going down 2-1 to Reading on Wednesday (February 15). With only 33 points in the bag from 31 games, Matt Taylor's side are down in 20th place in the standings, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Rotherham United @OfficialRUFC | Attentions turn to trying to right the wrongs of midweek this weekend against Coventry City at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.



Coventry, meanwhile, have accrued nine more points than Rotherham and sit nine places above them in the points table.

The Sky Blues have won twice in their last four games, including a narrow 1-0 win over Millwall on Wednesday. Viktor Gyokeres scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute.

They're now looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since a run of four in November.

Rotherham United vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 29 previous clashes, Coventry have won 13 times to Rotherham's eight.

Rotherham last beat Coventry in October 2019 - a stunning a 4-0 win at home in League One. Since then, the Sky Blues have gone the next four games unbeaten in the fixture, winning twice.

Earlier this season, Rotherham and Coventry played out a 2-2 draw. The two sides haven't drawn both league games in a season since the 1965-66 campaign.

Rotherham have kept a clean sheet in their last two home league games - not since August 2018 have the Millers kept three straight clean sheets at home.

Coventry City @Coventry_City Keith Stroud will be the man in the middle for Saturday's trip to Rotherham United.



Keith Stroud will be the man in the middle for Saturday's trip to Rotherham United.

Coventry have lost their last four away league games, three of them by a 1-0 scoreline. The Sky Blues last lost five in a row in March 2014 in League One.

Coventry are unbeaten in their last 11 league away games against newly promoted sides since losing 2-1 to Forest Green in League Two in February 2018.

Rotherham United vs Coventry City Prediction

Neither side has covered themselves in glory this season, struggling in the lower reaches of the Championship. To avoid another loss, they could settle for a draw.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Coventry City

Rotherham United vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

