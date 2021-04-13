Rotherham United vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Rotherham United will welcome Coventry City to the New York Stadium on Thursday for a rescheduled matchday 36 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts have a backlog of fixtures, with a grueling run that will see them play nine games in the space of 26 days to clear up their outstanding matches. This game will come just two days after they host QPR.

They come into this clash on the back of a goalless draw away to Huddersfield on Saturday. Coventry City were on the wrong end of a 4-1 thrashing away to Bournemouth.

Arnaut Danjuma's first-half brace set the Cherries on their way to a convincing victory at the Vitality Stadium.

In many ways, this game is a direct relegation six-pointer, with both sides battling to avoid the drop.

TEAM NEWS: Here's how the Sky Blues line-up against Queens Park Rangers this afternoon. #PUSB

Coventry City sit just above Rotherham United in 21st spot and are six points better off having played three more games.

A victory for either side would boost their chances of retaining their place in the Championship next season.

Rotherham United vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

This will be the 28th meeting between the sides, with Coventry City boasting a better head-to-head record.

The Sky Blues have 12 wins and seven draws to their name, while Rotherham United were victorious on eight previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 5 December 2020 when first-half goals from Tyler Walker and Maxime Biamou helped Coventry City to a 3-1 home win.

Neither side have been particularly impressive throughout the campaign, which explains their precarious position on the table. The hosts have won just two of their last 11 games, with seven games in that sequence ending in defeat.

Coventry City have fared slightly better, with three victories registered in their last 10 Championship matches.

Rotherham United form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Coventry City form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Rotherham United vs Coventry City Team News

Rotherham United

The hosts have defenders Clark Robertson and Joe Mattock ruled out through injury. There are no suspension concerns for the Millers.

Injuries: Joe Mattock, Clark Robertson

Suspension: None

Coventry City

The visitors have four players sidelined through injury. Ben Sheaf (hip), Fankaty Dabo (hamstring) Josh Reid and long-term absentee Jodi Jones (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Robins. Furthermore, defender Michael Rose is a doubt for the clash with a groin injury.

Injuries: Fankaty Dabo, Ben Sheaf, Jodi Jones, Josh Reid

Doubtful: Michael Rose

Suspension: None

Rotherham United vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson (GK); Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood, Michael Ihekwe; Wes Harding, Ben Wiles, Lewis Wing, Jamie Lindsay, Matthew Olosunde; Matt Crooks, Michael Smith

READ | Chieo looking to make up for lost time amid hectic @SkyBetChamp run-in.



"We're all fighting for another chance in this league and for me personally I’m desperate to get another go with this team and this club."#rufc |#ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/3lWwL5UUiw pic.twitter.com/254ihiAPyo — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) April 13, 2021

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marko Marosi (GK); Josh Pask, Kyle MacFadzean, Leo Ostigard; Sam McCallum, Liam Kelly, Gustavo Hamer, Julien Da Costa; Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare; Matt Godden

Rotherham United vs Coventry City Prediction

With a lot riding on the outcome of this game, both sets of players are bound to give their all to secure the points.

While anything other than a win could be detrimental to Rotherham United's chances, a draw is more favorable for Coventry City. We are predicting a share of the spoils in a game that has the potential to be a cagey affair.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Coventry City