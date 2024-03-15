Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th, 2024

Rotherham United take on Huddersfield Town in round 37 of the Championship on Saturday (March 16).

Leam Richardson's Rotherham are coming off a 5-0 defeat at Norwich City last weekend as their freefall shows little signs of stopping anytime soon. Gabriel Sara bagged a brace, while three others also got on the scoresheet as Norwich put the game to bed before half-time by scoring four times.

With their ninth straight defeat, the Millers are rock-bottom with 19 points from 37 games and hurtling towards relegation.

Meanwhile, Andre Breitenreiter's Huddersfield are coming off a 4-1 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion. Despite opening the scoring through Delano Burgzorg inside 30 minutes, The Terries conceded four times after the break to suffer their second straight defeat as they remain in the relegation zone, in 22nd place.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Rotherham-Huddersfield Championship clash:

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 61 meetings across competitions, Rotherham trail Huddersfield 31-12.

Rotherham have won only once in their last 10 games with Huddersfield, losing six, including the last two. That includes their reverse fixture, a 2-0 away loss.

Rotherham have won once in seven home games, suffering five straight losses.

Huddersfield have only one win on their travels in 10 games, losing five times.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Rotherham: L-L-L-L-L; Huddersfield: L-L-D-W-L

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town prediction

Both sides have had seasons to forget, especially Rotherham, who haven't won in 13 games - losing 10 - since beating Middlesbrough 1-0 at home on Boxing Day.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have only fared slightly better, as they find themselves in the relegation zone with nine games to go. In terms of head-to-head record, The Terries have dominated, winning the last two meetings and six of the last 10.

Rotherham did beat Huddersfield in their home league meeting last season, but with little going right for the Millers, expect the visitors to scrape out a win.

Prediction: Rotherham 0-2 Huddersfield

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town betting tips

Tip 1: Huddersfield to win

Tip 2: Rotherham to score: No (The Millers haven't scored in their last three games and have netted once in four meetings with Huddersfield.)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Rotherham have conceded 17 times in their last five games and five times in last three meetings with Huddersfield.)