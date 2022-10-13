Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022 

Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 15 clash on Saturday (October 15).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 bashing at Blackburn Rovers at the weekend. Ben Brereton scored a brace to guide the Lancashire outfit to all three points. Huddersfield, meanwhile, picked up the maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Hull City. Lewie Coyle's first-half own goal was added to by Michal Helik in the 51st minute.

The victory saw the Terriers reduce the gap to safety to two points, although they sit in 23rd spot on 11 points. Rotherham, meanwhile, are 18th and have 15 points to show for their efforts after 12 games.

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rotherham have no win in their last ten home games against Huddersfield, losing five and drawing as many.

Huddersfield are winless in five away games this term, losing four and conceding at least twice in each outing.

Four of Roterham's 12 home goals have come before the 15-minute mark - the joint-most in the division.

Four of Huddersfield's five away games this season produced goals at both ends.

Five of the last six games between Rotherham and Huddersfield have seen both teams score.

Four of the last five games involving Rotherham have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Matt Taylor is still searching for his first win as Rotherham manager, and it could be a case of third-time lucky against Huddersfield.

The West Yorkshire outfit have been among the poorest travelers this term, but their strong away record against Rotherham inspires confidence.

A win for the visitors would see them draw closer to Rotherham in the standings and possibly climb out of the relegation zone. However, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rotherham United 2-2 Huddersfield Town

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Both teams to score

Tip 2 - Result: Draw

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

