Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

A dramatic finale against Birmingham City last weekend saw Rotherham United come close to claiming a last-gasp win after converting a late penalty, only to concede a penalty of their own three minutes later to end up drawing 1-1.

They are now on four points after three games.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town claimed a win in their last league game, their first of the season and a first for new manager Carlos Corberan.

Although it is early on in the season, the result of this encounter could indicate what the future holds in their respective second-tier campaigns.

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-head

Rotherham have beaten Huddersfield just once in their last 19 encounters – a run that stretches back to 1992 when they beat the Terriers 1-0 – their last home win against them.

These clubs last met in the League Cup in August 2017 when Huddersfield won 2-1.

Their last Championship encounter saw Huddersfield walk away with all three points, coming out on the right side of a five-goal thriller with a 3-2 victory.

Since their first meeting in 1952, Rotherham have won just 11 of the 56 encounters against their league rivals, losing on 29 occasions with 16 draws shared.

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Rotherham United have Clark Robinson, Joe Mattock and Trevor Clarke still sidelined and Trevor Clarke remains a doubt ahead of this game.

Injured: Clark Robinson, Joe Mattock, Trevor Clarke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jonathan Hogg suffered a knock in the Terriers’ last outing and remains a doubt for this game, although if he is fit, he is likely to make the starting XI.

Christian Schindler is still working his way back to full fitness while many other players are also doubts for the weekend.

Meanwhile, Karlan Grant is likely to be left out of Carlos Corbrean’s side again, having not played a single minute for Huddersfield this season amid rumours of a move to West Brom.

Injured: Christian Schindler

Doubtful: Jonathan Hogg, Ryan Schofield, Tommy Elphick, Terence Kongolo, Lewis O’Brien, Danny Ward, Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Rotherham United predicted XI (4-4-2): Jamal Blackman , Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Angus MacDonald, Billy Jones, Chiedozie Ogbene, Shaun MacDoanld, Ben Wiles, Kieran Sandler, George Hirst, Kieran Sadlier

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Hamer, Pipa, Naby Sarr, Richard Stearman, Harry Toffolo, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Josh Koroma, Alex Pritchard, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell

This could be a low-scoring match with neither side particularly clinical at the top end of the pitch. Both outfits also have resolute defences in a game that could offer up very few chances.

The match could begin, remain and end deadlocked.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-0 Huddersfield Town