Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20, 2023

Round 12 of the EFL Championship gets underway on Friday (October 20) when Rotherham United and Ipswich Town go head-to-head at the New York Stadium.

Rotherham failed to return to winning ways, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Southampton last time out. Matt Taylor’s side have gone six games without a win in the league, losing four, since a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on September 2.

With six points from 11 games, Rotherham are 23rd in the Championship, three points and one place above rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ipswich continued their fine run of results, cruising to a 4-2 win over Preston North End just before the international break.

Kieran McKenna’s men have won eight of their last nine games across competitions, with a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town on September 30 being the exception.

With 28 points from 11 games, Ipswich are second in the league table, two points behind first-placed Leicester City.

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 37 meetings, Ipswich hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Rotherham have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared eight times.

Ipswich are unbeaten in 14 competitive away games, winning 10, since a 2-1 loss to Burnley in the FA Cup in February.

Rotherham are winless in six games, picking up two points from a possible 18 since a 2-1 win over Norwich in September.

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town Prediction

While Rotherham will look to find their feet this weekend, they face the daunting challenge of taking on an Ipswich side firing on all cylinders. McKenna’s men are one of the most in-form sides in the Championship and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Rotherham 1-3 Ipswich

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Ipswich’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 meetings.)