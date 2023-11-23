Rotherham United vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24th 2023

Rotherham United and Leeds United get the ball rolling in round 17 of the EFL Championship when they square off at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far, with the hosts currently scrambling for points at the bottom end of the table.

Rotherham United suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of Watford just before the international break. Matt Taylor’s men have now gone four consecutive matches without a win, picking up two draws and losing twice since a 2-0 victory over Coventry City on October 25.

With 11 points from 16 matches, Rotherham are currently 22nd in the league table, four points behind Huddersfield Town and just outside the relegation zone.

Leeds United, on the other hand, maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Daniel Farke’s men have now won three games on the bounce and six of their last seven in the league since the start of October.

With 31 points from 16 matches, Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, eight points behind first-placed Leicester City.

Rotherham United vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Leeds United boasts a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Rotherham United have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Leeds United are on a four-game winning streak against this weekend’s hosts, scoring nine goals and conceding twice since a 2-1 loss in April 2016.

Rotherham United are unbeaten in five of their last six home games, picking up two wins and three draws since the start of September.

Leeds have won all but one of their last seven matches, with a 1-0 loss against Stoke City on October 25 being the exception.

Rotherham United vs Leeds United Prediction

While Rotherham United will be looking to find their feet this weekend, they face a Leeds United side who have hit their stride in recent weeks. After a slow start to the season, Leeds United are now firing on all cylinders and we fancy them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-3 Leeds United

Rotherham United vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Leeds to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes)