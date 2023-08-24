Rotherham United vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Rotherham United host Leicester City at the New York Stadium on Saturday (August 26) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a difficult start to their Championship campaign, finding themselves in the relegation zone. Rotherham lost 2-1 to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light at the weekend. Hakeem Odofin scored the opener in the 20th minute before Sunderland scored twice to take all three points.

Leicester, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under manager Enzo Maresca as they seek an immediate return to the top flight. They beat Cardiff City 2-1 in their last game. Chelsea loanee Cesare Casadei came off the bench to score a late winner on his Foxes debut.

The visitors are second in the Championship with nine points.

Rotherham United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 meetings between the two sides, with Rotherham trailing 13-7.

Leicester are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Rotherham are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Rotherham have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding eight times.

Leicester have kept clean sheets in their last three away games after failing to record any in eight.

Rotherham United vs Leicester City Prediction

Rotherham are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four games. They have two wins and a draw in their last three competitive games at the New York Stadium, though.

Leicester, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last six competitive games. They are overwhelming favourites and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Rotherham 1-3 Leicester

Rotherham United vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)