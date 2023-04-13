Rotherham United vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Rotherham United host Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday (April 15) in the Championship.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but are on course to avoid the drop. Rotherham drew goalless against Norwich City last time out. They will have no complaints after struggling to impress offensively, managing just one shot on target.

Luton, meanwhile, have performed well this season, closing in on a playoff spot. They registered a 3-1 comeback win over Blackpool on Monday (April 10), with a Carlton Morris second-half strike sandwiched between goals from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. Luton have 71 points from 41 games and are third in the league table.

Rotherham United vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Rotherham and Luton, who lead 15-10.

There have been 11 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The visitors are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Eight of the Millers' ten league wins this season have come at home.

The Hatters have picked up 36 points on the road this season. Only Sheffield United (37) and Burnley (39) have picked up more.

Luton have the best defensive record away from home in the Championship, conceding 16 times.

The hosts have kept 18 clean sheets in the league this season, the joint-most alongside Burnley and Coventry City.

Rotherham United vs Luton Town Prediction

Rotherham are on a three-game unbeaten run but have won just one of their last five. They have picked up three wins in their last four home games and will fancy their chances against the visitors.

Luton, meanwhile, are on a brilliant nine-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 15 league games. They have lost just one of their last 11 away outings across competitions and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Rotherham 0-1 Luton

Rotherham United vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)

