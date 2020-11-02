Rotherham United vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Rotherham United and Luton Town will trade tackles on Wednesday in a matchday 10 EFL Championship clash.

Luton Town currently occupy 13th spot on the table, with 13 points picked up from nine games, while the hosts are six places beneath in 19th spot.

GALLERY | Stoke City v Millers



Take a look through our gallery of images from club photographer Jim Brailsford, following our clash with Stoke City ⬇️#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/jAlGp23tGx — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) November 2, 2020

Rotherham United suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Stoke City in their most recent fixture, while Luton Town were also on the losing end of a 3-0 home thrashing by Brentford.

Rotherham United vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

This will be the 34th meeting between the two sides and Luton Town have historically been better than their next opponents in head-to-head fixtures.

The Hatters have 14 wins and nine draws to their name, while Rotherham United were victorious on 10 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in the first round of the 2009-10 FA Cup when Luton Town triumphed 2-0 in a replay following an initial 3-3 draw.

Rotherham United form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Advertisement

Luton Town form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Rotherham United vs Luton Town Team News

Rotherham United

Two players are ruled out for the hosts through injury. Clark Robertson (broken foot) and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee cap) are both sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for manager Paul Warne.

Injuries: Chiedozie Ogbene, Clark Robertson

Suspension: None

Luton Town

Luton Town also have two players sidelined with injury. The visitors will be without James Collins, who contracted COVID-19 and is expected to be out until early November. Harry Cornick (groin) is also ruled out for the fixture with Rotherham United.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Nathan Jones.

Injuries: James Collins, Harry Cornick

Suspension: None

Rotherham United vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jamal Blackman; Joe Mattock, Angus MacDonald, Michael Ihiekwe, Wes Harding; Mickel Miller, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Shaun MacDonald, Florian Jozefzoon; Freddie Ladapo

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sonny Bradley, Matty Pearson, Martin Cranie; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Pelly Ruddock; Elliot Lee, Danny Hylton, Sam Nombe

Rotherham United vs Luton Town Prediction

Rotherham United have struggled as expected following their promotion to the Championship.

The Millers have picked up nine points from nine games and will be keen to start racking up the points to avoid an immediate relegation.

👕CLUB SHOP | Our Club shop in Park Street, Luton Town Centre will be open from Monday- Wednesday 10am - 4pm this week, well stocked with a wide range of official Hatters merchandise and replica kit. #COYH pic.twitter.com/j22yJp4vRp — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) November 2, 2020

Advertisement

Luton Town, on the other hand, have fared slightly better and are expected to do enough to pick up a point at the New York Stadium in midweek.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Luton Town