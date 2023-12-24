Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

Rotherham United will host Middlesbrough at the New York Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a near-abysmal campaign and could soon find themselves in the English third tier after a two-season absence. They were beaten 3-0 by league leaders Leicester City last time out and could have no complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match.

Rotherham sit rock-bottom in the league table with 13 points from 23 games. They will now be looking to begin picking up important points this week in a bid to avoid the drop.

Middlesbrough are playing well at the moment after a difficult start to the month and are once again pushing for the playoff spots. They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in their last match with Morgan Rogers scoring the sole goal of the game late in the first half.

The visitors sit 11th in the Championship standings with 33 points picked up so far. They will be looking to continue their winning streak when they play on Tuesday.

Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Rotherham and Middlesbrough. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four matches.

Rotherham have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 47.

Only four of Boro's 10 league wins this season have come on the road.

Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Rotherham are on a four-game losing streak and are without a win in their last 11 matches. They have won just one of their last eight home games and could struggle here.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, have won their last three games on the bounce after winning just one of their previous five. They have won their last two games on the road and should extend that streak this week.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 Middlesbrough

Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

