Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2023 

Rotherham United host Middlesbrough at the New York Stadium on Monday (May 1) in the Championship.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but look set to retain their Championship status for another season. Rotherham lost 2-1 to Cardiff City on Thursday. They looked set to head towards a point before their opponents scored a late winner.

Rotherham are 20th in the league table with 46 points from 44 games. They are just three points above the drop zone and will be desperate to widen that gap.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league recently but have secured playoff football and will look to close out the regular season on a high.

They lost 2-1 by Luton Town last time out, taking the lead just before the break via a Cameron Archer strike before their opponents turned the game around in the second half. The visitors are fourth in the league with 74 points.

Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Rotherham and Middlesbrough. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won 21.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in four games.

Eleven of Middlesbrough's 14 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Eight of the Millers' ten league wins this season have come at home.

The Boro are the most prolific side in the Championship this season, scoring 83 times.

Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Rotherham are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in five league games. They have won just one of their last five outings at the New York Stadium and could struggle again.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back wins. They have had their struggles on the road recentl but are the better side and should come out on top.

Prediction: Rotherham 0-2 Middlesbrough

Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of their last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last ten matchups.)

