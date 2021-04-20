Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Rotherham United host Middlesbrough at the New York Stadium in the Championship on Wednesday.

The Millers are currently third from bottom and facing relegation. However, they have two games in hand over Derby County, the side hovering above them in the league table.

Their form has nosedived again since beating Queens Park Rangers. They lost back-to-back home games by an identical scoreline against Coventry City and Birmingham City.

Boro, despite being safe in 11th position, are in a spot of bother themselves. They have failed to win each of their last five games, picking up just a single point during that run.

Such a loss in form has seen them drop out of the top-10 positions too, as their promising season runs the risk of ending on a whimper.

Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head

There have been 39 previous meetings between the sides, with Middlesbrough winning 20 times, while losing to Rotherham on 11 occasions.

Despite the contrasting position of the sides in the standings right now, Rotherham ran out 3-0 victors in Middlesbrough back in January.

Rotherham United Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough Team News

Rotherham United

Dan Barlaser has been an unused substitute in the last two games, so he might be given a go this week.

Head coach Paul Warne might also throw in marauding right-back Matthew Olosunde, who was also left on the bench in their last game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

POST-MATCH | We deserved a draw - Warne



“We had opportunities today to make the net ripple. If you don’t take your chances at any level of football, you’re not going to win. Today was a good example of that."#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/nujuFqfqE5 — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) April 18, 2021

Middlesbrough

Sam Morsy suffered a season-ending injury earlier this month, joining the likes of Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier on the sidelines.

Britt Assombalonga got a few minutes off the bench in their last game after being an unused substitute in the loss to Barnsley. He's in contention to start this time around.

Injured: Sam Morsy, Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Rotherham United (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood, Michael Ihiekwe; Wes Harding, Matt Crooks, Shaun MacDonald, Lewis Wing, Clark Robertson; Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo.

Middlesbrough (3-4-1-2): Jordan Archer; Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall, Paddy McNair; Djed Spence, George Saville, Jonathan Howson, Marc Bola; Neeskens Kebano, Yannick Bolasie; Duncan Watmore.

Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Both sides are undergoing a disappointing period right now, so it's hard to see a winner here.

Rotherham are more in need of the points but don't seem to be in the right shape to beat Middlesbrough again. This could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Middlesbrough