Rotherham United vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2022

Rotherham United will host Millwall on Wednesday (October 5) in the EFL Championship at the New York Stadium.

The Lions head into the midweek clash without an away win this season and will look to end this dry spell.

Rotherham failed to find their feet in a 2-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic on Saturday. They have now failed to win four of their last five outings — with a 3-0 victory over Blackpool on September 14 being the exception.

With 14 points from ten games, Rotherham are 12th in the standings, level on points with 13th-placed Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Millwall continue to struggle for results away from home, as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Blackburn Rovers last time out. They have now lost five of their last seven league outings and are without an away win in 11 outings since March.

The Lions have picked up 13 points from their 11 games this season to sit 16th in the standings.

Rotherham United vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 38 meetings between the two teams, Millwall boasts a slightly superior record in this fixture.

Rotherham have picked up 13 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Millwall completed the league double against the Millers last season and are unbeaten in the last three meetings against their upcoming opponents.

Rotherham head into Wednesday on a run of one win in their last five outings, losing twice and drawing twice since August.

Millwall are on a six-game winless run away from home, picking up one draw and losing five.

Rotherham United vs Millwall Prediction

Rotherham have been solid at home, where they are unbeaten in all but one of their six games this season. They should continue that fine run and see off a Millwall team yet to win away from home in six outings across competitions this term.

Prediction: Rotherham United 2-1 Millwall

Rotherham United vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rotherham

Tip 2: First to score - Rotherham (Millwall have conceded first in seven of their last nine games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last eight meetings between the teams.)

