Rotherham United vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2022

Rotherham United will welcome Norwich City to the Aesseal New York Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 20 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Burnley on Wednesday. They took an early lead through Benjamin Wiles but were pegged back by James Rodriguez's 35th-minute equalizer.

Chiedozie Ogbene stepped off the bench to restore their lead in the 64th minute but Cohen Bramall was dismissed for the visitors with two quickfire yellow cards. The match concluded in dramatic scenes, with Burnley scoring two goals in injury time, including the match-winner in the 10th minute of additional time.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



We only have a few tickets remaining for our last away match before the World Cup. Details below



#NCFC 🎟️ Limited Rotherham tickets availableWe only have a few tickets remaining for our last away match before the World Cup. Details below 🎟️ Limited Rotherham tickets availableWe only have a few tickets remaining for our last away match before the World Cup. Details below ⬇️#NCFC

Norwich City settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw with QPR on home turf.

The draw saw the Canaries drop to the fifth spot in the table with 29 points from 19 matches. Rotherham United sit in 14th spot with 22 points to their name.

Rotherham United vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 38 occasions in the past. Norwich City have 18 wins to their name, while Rotherham United were victorious on nine occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2021 when Norwich City claimed a 1-0 home win.

Rotherham United are one of just two sides in the Championship who are yet to win a point from behind this campaign.

Norwich City are on a four-game winning run against Rotherham United.

Rotherham United are winless in four matches, conceding 10 goals in that period.

Norwich City have managed just one win in their last eight matches.

The most recent head-to-head game between the two sides halted a run of 10 successive games that saw both sides find the back of the net.

Rotherham United vs Norwich City Prediction

Norwich City are in danger of falling out of the top six if they fail to win here, with their underwhelming away record culpable for their drop down the table.

Rotherham United have not fared much better, losing three of their last four matches.

Rotherham United @OfficialRUFC



Remembrance Day tributes

Barrier plan in place

Get your programmes!

Ticket collection points



#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud

themillers.co.uk/news/2022/nove… READ | Matchday information v Norwich CityRemembrance Day tributesBarrier plan in placeGet your programmes!Ticket collection points READ | Matchday information v Norwich City🌹 Remembrance Day tributes 🚧 Barrier plan in place 🗽 Get your programmes! 🎫 Ticket collection points #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudthemillers.co.uk/news/2022/nove…

We are backing the Canaries to claim a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Norwich City

Rotherham United vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals in the game

Poll : 0 votes