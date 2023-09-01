Rotherham United vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023 

Rotherham United and Norwich City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday five fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 6-1 away bashing at the hands of Stoke City in the EFL Cup second round. Josh Laurent scored a brace and provided an assist for the Potters in the rout to guide them to the next round.

Rotherham will turn their attention back to the league where their last game saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City on home turf. The loss left them sat just outside the relegation zone, having garnered just one point from four games.

Norwich City, meanwhile, progressed to the third round of the League Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 away win over Bristol City. Przemysław Płacheta's 48th-minute strike proved to be the match-winner. The Canaries will channel their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them dispatch Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town with a comfortable 4-0 away win.

The win saw them climb to second spot with 10 points to show for their efforts in four games.

Rotherham United vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 40 occasions in the past. Norwich City lead 19-9, while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw.

Rotherham's six competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games producing at least three goals.

Norwich City are unbeaten in six games in all competitions this season, winning five, including the last four on the bounce.

Norwich City have won four of their last five away games against Rotherham United.

Rotherham United vs Norwich City Prediction

Rotherham United narrowly survived relegation last season and the Millers' poor start to the current campaign suggests another season of struggles could be on the cards.

Norwich City, on the other hand, have started brightly and are already among the early pacesetters for automatic promotion.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rotherham 1-2 Norwich City

Rotherham United vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Rotherham's six competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Norwich City to score over 1.5 goals