Rotherham United vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The big news going into this one is that Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is self-isolating after a family member tested positive for COVID-19, meaning he will miss both this game against Norwich City and Tuesday's game against Nottingham Forest.

The Millers have had a solid start to the Championship campaign, picking up five points from the opening four games.

They drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town prior to the international break and have lost just once since the beginning of the 2020-21 league season.

Norwich suffered a very disappointing 1-0 loss at home to Derby County courtesy of a late Wayne Rooney free kick last time out.

That meant they slipped to 17th, having picked up just four points in as many Championship games this 2020-21 season. They have not won since the opening day.

The Canaries will eye this one as a real good chance of getting an overdue league win again.

Rotherham United vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

Rotherham have beaten Saturday's opponents just once in the last 17 attempts, a stint going back to 1982.

They will take heart that their last win over Norwich in January 2017 came at home, although they have only managed to take 10 points off the Canaries in the 12 league encounters against them since the year 2000.

There seems to be no shortage of goals since the turn of the century either, with an average of three-goals-a-game when these teams have met.

Rotherham have beaten Norwich nine times in their history and have lost 16 games to their opponents, drawing 11.

Rotherham United vs Norwich City Team News

Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene is set to be out of action for four months following knee surgery.

Injured: Clark Robinson, Trevor Clarke, Chiedozie Ogbene

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Since the start of the international break, Norwich City defender Timm Klose has agreed a season-long loan to FC Basel and, more pressingly, centre-half Ben Godfrey has left for Everton for £25 million.

Injured: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Rotherham United predicted XI (4-4-2): Jamal Blackman, Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Angus MacDonald, Joe Mattock, Matt Crooks, Shaun MacDonald, Ben Wiles, Kieran Sandler, George Hirst, Freddie Ladapo

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmerman, Ben Gibson, Xavier Quintilla, Oliver Skipp, Lukas Rupp, Marco Stiepermann, Adam Idah, Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki

Rotherham United vs Norwich City Prediction

The loss of their manager on the touchline is a big blow for Rotherham, especially when facing a league giant in Norwich City.

Already weak at the limbs, the Canaries will have a real opportunity to exploit a Millers back line for most of the 90 minutes.

The Millers may arguably be content with a respectable score-line, even in defeat, but Norwich is likely to score at least three goals in this game.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-3 Norwich City