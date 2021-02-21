Rotherham United vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Rotherham United and Nottingham Forest will trade tackles at the New York Stadium on Tuesday in a matchday 32 EFL Championship fixture.

The hosts come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 loss away to table-toppers Norwich City. A first-half strike by Teemu Pukki was enough to give the Canaries all three points.

That defeat made it three consecutive losses for Rotherham United which saw them drop down to 22nd on the table.

Nottingham Forest, by contrast, bounced back from their loss to Swansea City last week by defeating Blackburn Rovers 1-0 on Saturday. Alex Mighten's first-half goal helped Forest climb up to 17th spot on the standing.

Rotherham United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

This will be the 39th meeting between the two sides. Nottingham Forest have a significantly better head-to-head record, with 19 wins and 12 draws to their name.

Rotherham United were victorious on seven previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 20 October 2020. A late strike by Sammy Ameobi canceled out a 51st-minute Daniel Barlaser penalty to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

Rotherham United form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Nothingham Forest form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Rotherham United vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Rotherham United

The hosts have three players currently sidelined by injury. Jamie Lindsay (muscle), Joe Mattock (ankle) and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee cap) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Paul Warne.

Injuries: Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamie Lindsay, Joe Mattock

Suspension: None

FREEVIEW | I was proud of the lads' spirit - Warne



Notthingham Forest

Forest manager Chris Hughton will be without four first-team players for the trip to Rotherham. Harry Arter (calf), Samba Sow (ankle) and Scott McKenna (ankle) are all sidelined.

Ryan Yates has made a return from a calf injury and is now available for selection. There are no suspension worries for the Tricky Trees.

Teenager Alex Mighten could be rewarded for his match-winning performance against Blackburn with another start.

Injuries: Harry Arter, Sammy Ameobi, Scott McKenna, Samba Sow

Suspension: None

Rotherham United vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Viktor Johansson (GK); Trevor Clarke, Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood, Michael Ihekwe, Matthew Olosunde; Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Lewis Wing; Matt Crooks, Michael Smith

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba (GK); Yuri Ribeiro, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Cyrus Christie; Cafu, James Garner; Anthony Knockaert, Filip Krovinovic, Alex Mighten; Glenn Murray

Rotherham United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

There is little to choose from between the teams but Nottingham Forest have been the better side of late.

The hosts need all three points to escape the relegation zone. This could serve as extra motivation to secure a point with goals scored at both ends.

We expect a draw in this game.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Nottingham Forest