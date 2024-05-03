Rotherham United vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th, 2024

Rotherham United take on Cardiff City on the last day of the 2023-24 Championship season on Saturday.

Leam Richardson's Rotherham are coming off a 2-0 loss at Bristol City in their previous outing. Tommy Conway put Bristol ahead from the spot in the first half before Scott Twine doubled their advantage after the break.

The defeat continued the Millers' sorry campaign, as they have long been confirmed to finish dead last and return to the third tier.

Meanwhile, Erol Bulut's Cardiff are coming off a 4-1 hammering at home to Middlesbrough in their last game. Matthew Clarke put the Boro ahead on the cusp of half-time before the visitors went four goals to the good at the hour mark.

Josh Bowler's stoppage-time strike was a mere consolation as the Bluebirds are 12th in the standings, with 62 points from 45 games. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Rotherham-Cardiff Championship clash at the AESSEAL New York:

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 53 meetings across competitions, Rotherham lead Cardiff 22-17.

Rotherham have won just once in 15 meetings with Cardiff, losing nine, and are winless in seven, losing six. The reverse fixture ended 2-0 for Cardiff.

The Millers have one win in 10 home games, losing six.

Cardiff have four wins in their last 10 road outings, losing six,

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent one first): Rotherham: L-D-L-L-L; Cardiff: L-W-L-W-L

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City prediction

Although both sides have had forgettable campaigns, Rotherham's never took off in earnest, falling to last place in the standings in December and never climbing up.

The Millers' fate was sealed last month, and their recent five-game winless run - four losses - means there's little hope for Rotherham to end their campaign on a high.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are in much better recent form, alternating wins and losses in their last six games. The Bluebirds have also dominated the rivalry recently, losing once in 15 games and none in the last seven. Considering the same, we expect another convincing win for Cardiff.

Prediction: Rotherham 0-2 Cardiff

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City betting tips

Tip-1: Cardiff to win

Tip-2: Rotherham to score: No (The Millers haven't scored in five games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Nine of their last 10 head-to-head meetings have had at least two goals.)