Rotherham United vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2023

Rotherham United play host to Preston North End at the New York Stadium in round 37 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The Lilywhites will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last six meetings since November 2016.

Rotherham United were denied their first away win since November as they fell to a 2-0 loss at Birmingham City on Saturday.

Prior to that, the Robins were on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up two wins and one draw in that time.

With 40 points from 36 games, Rotherham are currently 20th in the Championship table, just six points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Preston North End turned in a superb team performance as they picked up a 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Lilywhites have now gone six consecutive games without defeat, picking up two wins and four draws in that time.

With 50 points from 36 games, Preston North End are currently 12th in the league table, but could move level on points with ninth-placed Coventry City with a win on Tuesday.

Rotherham United vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Rotherham United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Preston North End have picked up 16 wins in that time, while 22 games have ended all square.

Rotherham are unbeaten in their last six games against the Lilywhites, claiming three wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss in November 2016.

Preston North End are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, dating back to February’s 3-0 defeat to Burnley.

Rotherham have lost just one of their last six home matches since December, while picking up three wins and two draws in that time.

Rotherham United vs Preston North End Prediction

Off the back of a comfortable home win over Cardiff, Preston will head into the weekend looking to break their Rotherham United hoodoo. However, the Robins have been in solid home form since the turn of the year. Both sides are fully capable of grabbing the result, but we predict Rotherham will come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Rotherham United 2-1 Preston North End

Rotherham United vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rotherham United

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight clashes between the sides)

