Rotherham United vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Rotherham United’s home loss to Luton Town in midweek would have left a bitter taste in the mouths of the hosts.

The Millers have gained just four points out of a possible 15 in their last five games and as a result are just two points off the bottom three.

The tests don’t get any easier either as they welcome Preston North End, who have had an extraordinary time on the road this season.

Their rampant 3-0 win at Reading in midweek underlined this fact further and Preston will be confident that they can come away with their fifth set of three points this campaign.

Rotherham United vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

The Millers are unbeaten in three against Preston, their last loss against them coming in November 2016.

Their last meeting in January 2019 ended in a 2-1 win to Rotherham – their first in six attempts.

Furthermore, they have only triumphed over the Lilywhites twice in the last 16 years (12 games).

The hosts have defeated Preston on 20 occasions while the visitors have won 16 times.

There have been 22 draws between the two since their first encounter in 1961.

Rotherham United vs Preston North End Team News

Shaun MacDonald could come back into the squad after being subbed off during their game against Stoke with a knee injury.

Aside from this and their two long-term injury concerns, Rotherham have a fit roster of players to choose from.

Injured: Chiedozie Ogbene, Clark Robertson

Doubtful: Shaun MacDonald

Suspended: None

Either Ben Pearson or Ben Davies could come back into the squad following a lengthy lay-off, although Alex Neil is keeping his cards close to his chest as to which one is more likely to feature.

Front three Brad Potts, Scott Sinclair and Emil Riis Jakobsen are in line for another start after they all scored in their impressive 3-0 triumph over Reading.

Injured: Louis Moult

Doubtful: Ben Pearson, Ben Davies

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Rotherham United predicted XI (4-5-1): Jamal Blackman, Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Angus MacDonald, Joe Mattock, Florian Jozefzoon, Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Mikel Miller, George Hirst

Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd, Darnell Fisher, Paul Huntington, Jordan Storey, Joe Rafferty, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis Jakobsen

Rotherham United vs Preston North End Prediction

The hosts will have been disappointed with their loss at home last time out which will only compound their dampened spirits following the international break.

Preston have been abysmal at home but have been in tremendous form on the road, and that may continue with a win against Rotherham United.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-3 Preston North End