Rotherham United vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

Rotherham United and QPR will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 35 fixture on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Swansea City on Monday (February 27). Goals in either half from Joel Piroe and Chiedozie Ogbene saw both sides share the spoils.

QPR, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend. Sam Gallagher scored a brace for Rovers either side of Sammie Szmodcis' first-half injury time strike. Tim Iroegbunam's 24th-minute goal for QPR was not enough to prevent them from losing.

The defeat saw the capital side drop to 18th in the points table, having garnered 39 points from 34 games. Rotherham, meanwhile, occupy 20th position with 37 points to show for their efforts after 34 outings.

Rotherham United vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 22 previous occasions, with QPR leading 9-7.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

QPR are on an 11-game winless run in the Championship, losing six games, including their last four. Their last league win came in October 2022.

QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth has not lost at Rotherham United in four games.

Their last seven head-to-head games have had goals at both ends, with five games producing at least three goals.

QPR have scored five first-half goals in the league this term, the lowest in the Championship.

Rotherham United vs QPR Prediction

QPR have hit a rough patch in recent months, leading to the parting of ways with former manager Neil Critchley. His first game in charge did not go according to plan, as the Hoops fell to a 3-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at home.

Rotherham, meanwhile, have boosted their survival hopes with four points from their last two games, taking them six points clear of the bottom three. Another win will take them above QPR in the points table.

However, the two sides could cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Rotherham 1-1 QPR

Rotherham United vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

