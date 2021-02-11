Rotherham United vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Rotherham United and QPR will trade tackles at the New York Stadium on Saturday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

Both sides will be seeking a win to steer themselves further clear of the relegation zone.

Rotherham curently sit in 20th spot, just one point above the dropzone. QPR are higher up in the standings, after a run of four wins from five games propelled them to 16th place.

The hosts were on the losing end in their most recent fixture. Goals from Sheyi Ojo and Joseph Bennett either side of a Matt Crooks strike gave Cardiff City a 2-1 away victory.

QPR continued their impressive recent run, with a second-half strike by Yoann Barbet helping them to a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Rotherham United vs QPR Head-to-Head

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. There is very little to choose from in their head-to-head record.

QPR have been slightly better historically, with eight wins and five draws. Rotherham United have six wins to their name.

Their most recent fixture came on 24 November 2020, when both sides had to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw on matchday 13 of the current season.

Rotherham United form guide: L-W-L-L-W

QPR form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Rotherham United vs QPR Team News

Rotherham United

The hosts have three players sidelined. Joe Mattock (ankle) and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee cap) are both long-term absentees. Jamal Blackman is also sidelined with COVID-19.

There are no suspension worries for the Millers.

Injuries: Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamal Blackman, Joe Mattock

Suspension: None

QPR

Two players have been ruled out of the trip to Reading. Charlie Owens (knee) and Luke Amos (ACL) will not be available for selection by manager Mark Warburton.

There are no suspension worries for the capital side.

Injuries: Charlie Owens, Luke Amos

Suspension: None

Rotherham United vs QPR Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Viktor Johansson (GK); Wes Harding, Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood, Michael Ihekwe, Matthew Olosunde; Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay; Matt Crooks, Michael Smith

QPR Predicted XI (5-3-2): Seny Diang (GK); Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron, Robert Dickie, Todd Kane; Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

Rotherham United vs QPR Prediction

Both sides have been in good form of late, which suggests that goals could be scored at both ends.

Given what is at stake, both managers might settle for a share of the spoils rather than falter in their quest to avoid the drop.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 QPR