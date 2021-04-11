Rotherham United vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Rotherham United will lock horns with QPR in EFL Championship action at the New York Stadium on Tuesday.

Rotherham United are stuck in the relegation zone, with just 36 points mustered from 37 games.

QPR are in a much more comfortable position relatively, tallying 56 points from 40 matches. QPR have won three of their last five encounters, while Rotherham have managed a solitary win in their last five fixtures.

QPR won their last match in convincing fashion, putting four goals past a hapless Sheffield Wednesday team. Rotherham United, on the other hand, played out a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Rotherham United vs QPR Head-to-Head

The two sides have played nine games in total. Rotherham United have won two of them, with QPR winning five and two matches ending in draws.

The latest game between Rotherham United and QPR dates back to November 2020, when they played out a five-goal thriller.

Ilias Chair opened the scoring for QPR, followed by two goals from teammates Bright Osayi-Samuel and Lydon Dykes.

Michael Smith scored in the 38th minute and Freddie Ladapo's 84th-minute strike gave Rotherham United hope, but it wasn't enough to earn them a point.

Rotherham United Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

QPR Form Guide: W-L-W-D-W

Rotherham United vs QPR Team News

Rotherham United

Rotherham United have no injury concerns for the game against QPR. However, centre-back Richard Wood will miss the game due to a red card suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Richard Wood

QPR

Defensive midfielder Luke Amos has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament fracture which will keep him out of action until at least June. All other players will be available for selection.

QPR have three players who are at risk of a suspension: Dominic Ball, Geoff Cameron and Stefan Johansen.

Injured: Luke Amos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs QPR Predicted XIs

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Michael Ihiekwe, Clarke Robertson , Angus MacDonald; Matthew Olosunde, Jamie Lindsay, Lewis Wing, Ben Wiles, Matt Crooks; Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith

📸 | The lads gave everything today, but the goal just wouldn't come. We take the point and move on ahead of nine more cup finals.



Stick with them, we're still in this. #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/yfaRMqpaTr — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) April 10, 2021

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Rob Dickie, Jordy De Wijs, Yoann Barbet; Osman Kakay, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Lee Wallace; Chris Willock, Illias Chair; Lyndon Dykes

Rotherham United vs QPR Prediction

QPR have been the better team this season and they will fancy their chances against a relegation-threatened Rotherham United side.

QPR have enjoyed decent form lately, and we expect them to come out as comfortable winners on Tuesday.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 QPR