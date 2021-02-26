Rotherham United vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Rotherham United and Reading will take on each other at the New York Stadium with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The two teams need maximum points for vastly different reasons which sets this up as one of the most crucial fixtures of the weekend.

The visitors are currently in the hunt for promotion and sit in 5th spot on the table. Rotherham United, on the other hand, are in 22nd spot and are two points from safety - albeit with a couple of games in hand.

Reading come into this clash on the back of a shock 1-0 loss away to a 10-man basement team, Wycombe Wanderers. Rotherham United were also on the losing end by the same scoreline at home to Nottingham Forest.

Rotherham United vs Reading Head-to-Head

This will be the 49th meeting between the two sides. Reading have the overwhelmingly better record with 22 wins and 16 draws. Rotherham United have 10 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came on 24 October 2020 when Yakou Meite starred with a brace in a 3-0 home win for Reading.

Reading's recent performances have left a lot to be desired, with just one win in their last six league games and this poor form has seen them lose steam in their race for promotion.

Rotherham United have been poor all season and are currently on a four-game losing run.

Rotherham United form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Reading form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Rotherham United vs Reading Team News

Rotherham United

The hosts have three players currently sidelined by injury. Jamie Lindsay (muscle), Joe Mattock (ankle) and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee cap) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Paul Warne.

Injuries: Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamie Lindsay, Joe Mattock

Suspension: None

Reading

The visitors also have three players sidelined for the trip to Rotterham. Yakou Meite (groin), John Swift (hamstring) and Felipe Araruna (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for the Biscuitmen.

Injuries: John Swift, Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna

Suspension: none

Rotherham United vs Reading Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Viktor Johansson (GK); Trevor Clarke, Angus MacDonald, Clark Robertson, Michael Ihekwe, Matthew Olosunde; Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Lewis Wing; Matt Crooks, Michael Smith

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral (GK); Torn McIntyre, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Tom Holmes; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Ovie Ejaria, Alfa Semedo, Michael Olise; Lucas Joao

Rotherham United vs Reading Prediction

Both sides' need for maximum points should ostensibly make this an open game, however, the hosts are likely to place more emphasis on not losing rather than going all out for a win.

Rotherham United have been poor and are without a goal in their last three games. This fixtures offers an excellent opportunity for Reading to get back on track and it is one they are likely to take.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 Reading