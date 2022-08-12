Rotherham United vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Rotherham United host Reading at the New York Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to continue their unbeaten start to their 2022-23 season.

The Millers have collected four points from their opening two games in the league, while also beating Port Vale in the first round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Reading, meanwhile, got off to a rocky start, losing 1-0 to Blackpool on the opening day but recovered on matchday two with a 2-1 defeat of Cardiff City.

However, the Royals couldn't build on the momentum and went down 2-1 to Stevenage in the cup as their form looks erratic right now.

Rotherham United vs Reading Head-To-Head

This will be the 50th encounter between the sides in history.

In the previous 49, Reading won 23 times, while losing to Rotherham in just 10 games.

Their last defeat in the fixture was in April 2015.

Rotherham United Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Rotherham United vs Reading Team News

Rotherham United

Ben Wiles and Chiedozie Ogbene, who were on target in their EFL Cup win over Port Vale on Wednesday, could be reinstated back into the starting lineup.

Conor Washington went off with an injury in the said match and could be sidelined for their weekend clash. Tom Eaves is nursing a groin injury and Peter Kioso is doubtful.

Injured: Conor Washington, Tom Eaves

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Peter Kioso

Reading

Despite scoring on his full debut for Reading, Shane Long was an unused substitute in their defeat to Stevenage and will start the game here on Saturday.

Sam Hutchinson, who missed the club's last three games, could feature on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring problem.

The Royals are hoping for the EFL to approve Naby Sarr's signing from Huddersfield, which will pave the way for him to play on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Rotherham United vs Reading Predicted XI

Rotherham United (3-4-1-2): Josh Vickers; Lee Peltier, Jamie McCart, Grant Hall; Wes Harding, Dan Barlaser, Oliver Rathbone, Cohen Bramall; Ben Wiles; Georgie Kelly, Chiedozie Ogbene.

Reading (3-4-2-1): Dean Bouzanis; Tom McIntyre, Tom Holmes, Louie Holzman; Kelvin Abrefa, Mamadou Loum, Michael Craig, John Clarke; Kian Leavy, Mamadi Camara; Shane Long.

Rotherham United vs Reading Prediction

Rotherham have made a better start right now while Reading have blown hot and cold.

The Royals have also conceded at least once in each of their three matches so far (four in total), and their defensive weaknesses could haunt them once more.

Prediction: Rotherham United 2-1 Reading

