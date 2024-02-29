Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Rotherham United will host Sheffield Wednesday at the New York Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a torrid campaign so far and are rapidly running out of time to save their season. They were beaten 2-1 by Queens Park Rangers in their last match, taking the lead after just seven minutes following a Tom Eaves strike before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

Rotherham United sit rock-bottom in the league table with just 19 points from 34 matches and will be desperate to add to that tally this weekend in a bid to exit the drop zone.

Sheffield Wednesday have also had their struggles this season but continue their fight for survival under manager Danny Rohl. They picked up a 2-1 home win over Bristol City last time out, with Ike Ugbo scoring twice in the first half to hand the Owls a largely deserved victory.

The visitors sit a place above their weekend opponents in the table with 32 points and will be looking to continue their winning streak this weekend.

Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Rotherham and Wednesday. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won two of their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions.

The Owls are the lowest-scoring side in the English second tier this season with a goal tally of just 28.

Rotherham have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 66.

Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Rotherham have lost their last six games on the bounce and without a win in their last 11. They have lost their last four home matches and could struggle this weekend.

Wednesday, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won three of their last four matches. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of Saturday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield Wednesday to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups).