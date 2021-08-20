Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Rotherham United welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the New York Stadium in League One action on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways with a 1-0 away win over Morecambe last time around while Sheffield Wednesday recorded their second win in a row, defeating Fleetwood 1-0 at home.

The two sides are separated by just a point in the league standings with the hosts in sixth place with six points and the visiting side two places above in fourth place with seven points.

Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

There have been 41 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Sheffield Wednesday hold the advantage, leading the hosts 20-14 in wins. The spoils have been shared seven times in this fixture.

They last squared off in the 2020-21 EFL Championship campaign at Hillsborough Stadium in March. The Millers took home three points from the game thanks to a 2-1 away win.

Rotherham United form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

Sheffield Wednesday (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Rotherham United

Angus MacDonald is the only injury concern for head coach Paul Warne ahead of Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby. Freddie Ladapo only had tonsilitis and not COVID-19 as a test report indicated last week and should be able to make an appearance from the bench here.

Injured: Angus MacDonald

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday

Josh Windass remains the only injury concern for the Owls. Winger Andre Green has left the club to join Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava.

Injured: Josh Windass

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Viktor Johansson; Michael Ihiekwe, Richard Wood, Wes Harding; Jamie Lindsay, Mickel Miller, Ben Wiles, Oliver Rathbone; Chiedozie Ogbene, Michael Smith; Freddie Ladapo

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Liam Palmer, Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa, Jack Hunt; Barry Bannan, Lewis Wing, Dennis Adeniran; Marvin Johnson, Florian Kamberi, Lee Gregory

Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Derbies usually bring out the best in teams.This is the first South Yorkshire derby of the season and the game should make for an interesting watch.

While Sheffield Wednesday are yet to concede a goal in their three league games so far, Rotherham United have conceded just once and scored three, the same as the visitors.

We predict the game will end in a well-contested stalemate.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

