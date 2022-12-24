Create

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Dec 24, 2022 10:03 PM IST
Stoke City v Rotherham United - Sky Bet Championship
Stoke will face Rotherham on Monday.

Rotherham United will host Stoke City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the EFL Championship on Monday (December 26), looking to return to winning ways.

The Millers are winlesss in their last three games, including defeats in their last two - a 3-1 loss to Bristol City followed by a 3-0 thumping by West Brom. With 26 points in 23 games, the South Yorkshire outfit are languishing in 19th in the standings, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

The boss has been on media duties ahead of the Potters' Boxing Day trip to Rotherham United 🎙

Stoke, meanwhile, have accrued three points more than Rotherham and are 17th in the league table. They're coming into the clash off a 2-1 defeat of Bristol City, their first win in three games.

Both teams have undergone managerial changes this season. Rotherham sacked Paul Warne in September and roped in Matt Taylor, while Stoke gave Martin O'Neill the boot in August and replaced him with Alex Neil.

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 43 previous clashes between the two sides, with Stoke winning on 17 occasions and losing to Rotherham 14 times
  • Rotherham beat Stoke 1-0 in October, their first win in the fixture since April 2005
  • Stoke last beat Rotherham in the league in October 2020
  • Rotherham are looking to complete their first league double over Stoke since the 2003-04 season
  • Stoke are winless in their last six away league games against Rotherham, with three straight defeats followed by as many draws
  • Rotherham have lost two of their last six Boxing Day league games, as many as they have in the previous 16 fixtures
  • Stoke have lost just one of their last six Boxing Day league games, going down 2-0 to Birmingham City in 2018

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Prediction

Neither team have covered themselves in glory this season, with Rotherham and Stoke both going through the motions.

READ | Our Boxing Day clash with Stoke City at AESSEAL New York Stadium will be 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲. 🗽👏Tickers have now totally 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧.Thank you for your support.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudthemillers.co.uk/news/2022/dece… https://t.co/sUI28OcNPT

With only one goal in their earlier meeting this season, another low-scoring game could ensue, albeit the contest could end in a draw this time around.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Stoke City

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...