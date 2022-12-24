Rotherham United vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Rotherham United will host Stoke City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the EFL Championship on Monday (December 26), looking to return to winning ways.

The Millers are winlesss in their last three games, including defeats in their last two - a 3-1 loss to Bristol City followed by a 3-0 thumping by West Brom. With 26 points in 23 games, the South Yorkshire outfit are languishing in 19th in the standings, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Stoke, meanwhile, have accrued three points more than Rotherham and are 17th in the league table. They're coming into the clash off a 2-1 defeat of Bristol City, their first win in three games.

Both teams have undergone managerial changes this season. Rotherham sacked Paul Warne in September and roped in Matt Taylor, while Stoke gave Martin O'Neill the boot in August and replaced him with Alex Neil.

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 previous clashes between the two sides, with Stoke winning on 17 occasions and losing to Rotherham 14 times

Rotherham beat Stoke 1-0 in October, their first win in the fixture since April 2005

Stoke last beat Rotherham in the league in October 2020

Rotherham are looking to complete their first league double over Stoke since the 2003-04 season

Stoke are winless in their last six away league games against Rotherham, with three straight defeats followed by as many draws

Rotherham have lost two of their last six Boxing Day league games, as many as they have in the previous 16 fixtures

Stoke have lost just one of their last six Boxing Day league games, going down 2-0 to Birmingham City in 2018

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Prediction

Neither team have covered themselves in glory this season, with Rotherham and Stoke both going through the motions.

With only one goal in their earlier meeting this season, another low-scoring game could ensue, albeit the contest could end in a draw this time around.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Stoke City

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

