Rotherham United vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Rotherham United will trade tackles with Stoke City at the New York City Stadium in a matchday 25 EFL Championship fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win away to Derby County on Saturday. Meanwhile, Stoke City held Blackburn to a 1-1 draw away from home.

Rotherham United currently sit in 22nd spot on the table, with 19 points garnered from their 21 games to date. Stoke City are eighth but are just four points off the playoff spots.

🤝 All the action from yesterday's draw.



Extended highlights are available on Stoke City+.

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

This will be the 42nd meeting between the two sides, and Stoke City have the slightly better head-to-head record.

The Potters were victorious on 17 occasions in the past, drawing 11. Rotherham United have 13 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in October, on matchday nine of the current campaign. In that match, a first-half goal by James McClean was enough to give Stoke City a 1-0 victory.

Rotherham United form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Stoke City form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-D

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Team News

Rotherham United

Four players are ruled out for the hosts. Florian Jozefzoon (knock), Joe Mattock (ankle), Kieran Sadlier (ankle), and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee cap) are all sidelined by injuries.

There are no suspensions for the home side.

Injuries: Kieran Sadler, Chiedozie Ogbene, Joe Mattoc, Florian Jozefzoon

Suspension: None

Stoke City

Morgan Fox (hamstring), Tyrese Campbell (knee), Niki Maenpaa (hand), Lee Gregory (groin), Angus Guun (ankle), and Adam Davies (MCL) are all ruled out for Stoke City.

Defender James Chester was shown a red card against Blackburn and is suspended for this fixture.

Injuries: Morgan Fox, Tyrese Campbell, Niki Maenpaa, Lee Gregory, Angus Guun, Adam Davies

Suspension: James Chester

📸| It was at this moment that @JamieLindsay65 stopped running...



...it was for all of about two seconds...



...𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/4kS39Xk1Mx — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) January 16, 2021

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jamal Blackman (GK); Wes Harding, Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood, Michael Ihekwe, Matthew Olosunde; Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay; Matt Crooks, Michael Smith

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik (GK), Danny Batth, Harry Souttar, Nathan Collins; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jordan Thompson, John Obi Mikel, Joe Allen, Rabbi Matondo; Nick Powell, Jacob Brown

Rotherham United vs Stoke City Prediction

Stoke City have been one of the best teams on the road this season, with 18 points earned from their 12 away games.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, have struggled on their own turf. Their struggles could continue against a Stoke City side that need the points to keep pace with the top six.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 Stoke City