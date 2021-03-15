Rotherham United vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Rotherham United host high-flying Watford in an EFL Championship clash on Tuesday night as the visitors look to keep their momentum going.

After a blip against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium a couple of weeks ago, Watford have won three games on the bounce.

Xisco Munoz's side are one of the most in-form teams in the division, and will present a big test to Rotherham, who are still in the bottom three.

In their last match, Watford had a dramatic 2-1 win away at Cardiff City. Francisco Sierralta scored an own-goal early in the game to give the Bluebirds the lead, but Nathaniel Chalobah equalized instantly.

Anyone else still buzzing? 😁



See the best bits from the Hornets' late, late win in South Wales yesterday!#CARWAT pic.twitter.com/ecieUEe5gB — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) March 14, 2021

The Hornets had to wait until Adam Masina's 94th-minute strike for the winner. They will be thrilled to have earned the three points that keep them ahead of Swansea City for the moment.

“I was excited as always because a goal is something special. Scoring in the 90th minute is important but it’s just three points and now we have to be ready for the next match. We needed these three points and we look forward.”



💛 Adam Masina 💛 — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) March 14, 2021

Rotherham are three points off safety at the moment, but have four games in hand compared to Birmingham City, who are in the spot above them.

In their last match two weeks ago, they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1, to end a run of five straight losses.

However, since then, a second COVID-19 outbreak at the club saw them postpone their last three games against Brentford, Luton Town and Coventry City.

Advertisement

Rotherham United vs Watford Head-to-Head

Watford have won 13 of the 26 games they have played against Rotherham, losing only six of those.

Christian Kabasele and Troy Deeney scored early in the first half to give Watford a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road earlier this season.

Rotherham United form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Watford form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Rotherham United vs Watford Team News

Rotherham United

Clark Robertson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. In terms of players unavailable due to COVID-19, there is not enough clarity to provide details at the moment.

Injured: Clark Robertson

Suspended: None

Watford

Dan Gosling is fit again and could come back into the Watford midfield. Goalkeeper Ben Foster is back as well, but Dan Bachmann is likely to continue between the sticks.

Tom Cleverley and Troy Deeney are expected to remain on the sidelines as well.

Injured: Tom Cleverley, Troy Deeney

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs Watford Predicted XIs

Rotherham United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Viktor Johansson; Matthew Olosunde, Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood, Michael Ihiekwe, Wes Harding; Shaun MacDonald, Daniel Barlaser, Lewis Wing; Freddie Ladapo, Matt Crooks

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bachmann; Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina; Ismaila Sarr, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ken Sema; Andre Gray, Joao Pedro

Rotherham United vs Watford Prediction

With Rotherham likely to have very little rhythm and Watford coming into this game following a win against Cardiff, we predict a comfortable win for the visitors.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-3 Watford