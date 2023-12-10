Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023 

Rotherham United host West Bromwich Albion at the New York Stadium on Tuesday (December 12) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a poor campaign, staring down the relegation barrel They lost 2-1 to Swansea City in their last game, with an early red card to Daniel Ayala scuppering their chances of a positive outcome. Rotherham are rock-bottom in the Championship with 13 points from 20 games.

West Brom have had their struggles in the Championship but remain hopeful of securing playoff football. They lost 2-1 to Sunderland last time out, going two goals down before substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante headed home a late consolation.

West Brom are fifth in the pointst table with 32 points from 20 games.

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 15 previous meetings, Rotherham trail 9-3.

Wesr Brom lost 3-1 in their last meeting with Rotherham, ending a five-game unbeaten run in the fixture.

Rotherham are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Rotherham are the second-lowest-scoring side in the second tier this season, scoring 18 times.

Only three of the Baggies' nine league wins this season have come on the road.

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Rotherham are on an eight-game winless run, losing four. They have won just one of their last seven home games.

West Brom, meanwhile, have lost their last two games after losing just one of their seven. They have had mixed fortunes on the road recently but should win this one.

Prediction: Rotherham 1-3 West Brom

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six matchups.)