Rotherham United vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2025

The League One returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Rotherham United play host to Wycombe Wanderers at the New York Stadium on Tuesday. Having secured a 2-0 victory in August’s reverse fixture, Mike Dodds’ men will head into this one looking to complete the double over the hosts and move into the automatic promotion places.

Rotherham United failed to return to winning ways on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Exeter City at the New York Stadium. This followed a 1-0 defeat against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground on March 8, a result which saw their run of two consecutive victories come to an end.

Rotherham United have won 12 of their 36 League One matches so far while losing 15 and claiming nine draws to collect 45 points and sit 14th in the standings.

On the other hand, Wycombe Wanderers continue to struggle for results as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Wrexham when the two sides squared off at Adams Park last Saturday.

Dodds’ men have now failed to win four of their last five matches — losing twice and claiming one draw — with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion on March 4 being the exception.

For all their recent struggles, Wycombe remain in contention for automatic promotion as they sit third in the table with 68 points from 37 matches, three points behind second-placed Wrexham.

Rotherham United vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Wycombe Wanderers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Rotherham United have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Wycombe Wanderers are unbeaten in their last six visits to the New York Stadium, claiming four wins and two draws since November 2008.

Rotherham have won just one of their most recent five home games while losing three and picking up one draw since the start of February.

Wycombe are on a run of five consecutive away matches without a win, losing three and claiming two draws since January’s 2-1 victory at Mansfield United.

Rotherham United vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Wycombe Wanderers are in hot pursuit of a top-two finish in League One and we expect them to go all out on Tuesday as they look to secure maximum points.

Rotherham’s home record in this fixture leaves a lot to be desired and we see them struggling here once again.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Rotherham United vs Wycombe Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wycombe Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five clashes)

