Rotherham United vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Struggling Rotherham United host bottom-placed Wycombe Wanderers at the New York Stadium on Monday in the EFL Championship.

With just 10 wins and 35 points from as many games, the Millers are 22nd in the table, but have a few games in hand over Coventry City above them.

Rotherham United gained promotion to the second tier last season and seem to be on their way back down again. However, two away wins from the last four outings has given them some breathing room.

A victory this weekend would bring Rotherham even closer to safety, but for Wycombe, it could spell doom.

Playing in the second division for the first time ever, the Chairboys have endured a torrid campaign on their Championship debut.

With just seven wins all season, they're rock-bottom in the standings, nine points off safety and look destined to head back into League One.

Rotherham United vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-To-Head

There have been 18 previous meetings between the sides. The spoils have been closely shared as Rotherham have won five games against Wycombe and lost seven times.

That includes one this season, with the Millers securing a narrow 1-0 victory in Buckinghamshire back in September.

Rotherham United Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Rotherham United vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Rotherham United

Chiedozie Ogbene returned from a lengthy injury layoff in the defeat to Millwall but remained an unused substitute. The Irish winger may find some gametime here.

Richard Wood is suspended from the clash as the centre-back was shown a straight red on Friday.

Injured: None

Suspended: Richard Wood

Unavailable: None

Wycombe Wanderers

Head coach Gareth Ainsworth has a clean bill of health amongst his squad, with all key players available for selection.

Anthony Stewart and Scott Kashket are both pushing to start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rotherham United vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Rotherham United (3-1-4-2): Viktor Johansson; Michael Ihiekwe, Angus MacDonald, Clark Robertson; Dan Barlaser; Wes Harding, Matt Crooks, Lewis Wing, Ryan Giles; Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith.

Wycombe Wanderers (4-2-3-1): David Stockdale; Jason McCarthy, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Jacobson; Dominic Gape, Josh Knight; Fred Onyedinma, Daryl Horgan, Garath McCleary; Uche Ikpeazu.

Rotherham United vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Wycombe will be looking to build on their late win against Blackburn Rovers. But if there's something that has been missing from their game all season, it's consistency.

Rotherham have the chance to climb out of the red zone by making the most of their games in hand. We expect them to do just that, starting with a win on Monday.

Prediction: Rotherham United 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers