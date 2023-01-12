Rotherham vs Blackburn Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023 

Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday matchday 27 lunctime kickoff on Saturday (January 14).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Ipswich Town in the FA Cup third round at the weekend. Four players got on the scoresheet for Rotherham, with Wes Burns rounding up the scoring for the Tractor Boys with an 87th-minute penalty.

Blackburn, meanwhile, triumphed 1-0 at Norwich City in the cup, thanks to Jack Vale's 31st-minute strike.

They will turn their attention to the league where they're third, having garnered 42 points from 26 games. Rotherham, meanwhile, are 21st with 27 points, one point above the relegation zone.

Rotherham vs Blackburn Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 47 times, with Blackburn leading 26-12.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Blackburn claim a 3-0 home win, with Ben Brereton scoring a brace.

Rotherham have managed just one win in their last 12 league games against Blackburn, losing seven.

Blackburn are the only team in the Championship yet to play a draw this term after 26 games.

Rotherham's 12 home games in the league this season have produced at least one goal in the first half.

Three of their last four games at Rotherham have ended 1-1.

Rotherham vs Blackburn Prediction

Rotherham's seven-game winless run across competitions has increased the pressure on manager Matt Taylor. Another defeat could see them drop into the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, promotion-chasing Blackburn have a different agenda, as they're firmly in the playoff race, although their recent poor form has made automatic promotion unlikely.

Nevertheless, the Lancashire outfit will fancy their chances of getting the job donne. Blackburn should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham vs Blackburn Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Blackburn to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

