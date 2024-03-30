Rotherham vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Rotherham United and Millwall trade tackles in a Championship round 40 clash on Monday (April 1).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 thrashing at Preston North End. All three goals came in the first half, with Duane Holmes breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute, while Emil Riis added a brace.

Millwall, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with West Bromwich Albion. Duncan Watmore and John Swift scored in either half to ensure that the two sides cancelled each other out.

The win left the Lions in 16th spot, having garnered 44 points from 39 games. Rotherham, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with 20 points.

Rotherham vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 42nd meeting between the two sides. Millwall lead 17-13..

Their most recent clash in September saw Millwall win 3-0 at home.

Rotherham have lost four of the last five league games played on Easter Monday and are winless in nine games on April Fools' Day, losing six.

Millwall are unbeaten in six head-to-head games, winning four.

Rotherham have scored the fewest goals in the league (30) and have conceded the most goals (80).

Six of Millwall's last seven league games, including the last five, have produced less than three goals.

Rotherham vs Millwall Prediction

Rotherham have the record for the lowest points tally in Championship history and could yet break their own record this term.

The South Yorkshire outfit have picked up just one point in 10 games to leave them all-but relegated. Their drop to League One will be confirmed with anything other than a win.

Millwall are not yet automatically safe, with just five points separating the capital side from the bottom-three. However, Neil Harris' side have lost once in seven games since his return. They also have a good record in the fixture in recent years.

Expect the visitors to leave with a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rotherham 0-1 Millwall

Rotherham vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Millwall to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals