Rotherham vs Preston Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023 

Rotherham United and Preston North End will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday eight clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Millwall. Ryan Longman, Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw all found the back of the net to guide the Lions to victory.

Preston North End, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 comeback home win over Birmingham City. Jay Stansfield put the visitors ahead in the first minute of the second half but Krystian Bielik's 51st-minute own goal drew the game level, while Milutin Osmajic completed the comeback with the winning goal in the 67th minute.

The victory saw the Lilywhites hold on to top spot in the league, having garnered 19 points from seven games. They have a one-point advantage over second-placed Leicester City. Rotherham United sit just outside the relegation zone with four points to show for their efforts in seven games.

Rotherham vs Preston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 63rd meeting between the two sides. Rotherham United were victorious on 22 occasions. Preston North End won 17 games, while 23 previous fixtures ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in March 2023 when Preston claimed a 2-1 away win.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Preston North End are currently on a six-game winning run in the league, scoring exactly two goals on five occasions.

Rotherham United have the second-worst defense in the league so far, having conceded 16 goals in seven games.

Preston North End's four away league goals this season have been scored in the second half.

Rotherham vs Preston rediction

Preston North End are unbeaten in the league and their six-game winning run has seen them soar to the top of the standings. Ryan Lowe's side are heavily-fancied to continue their strong run of form against a struggling Rotherham United.

The home side have a leaky defense that has not kept a clean sheet in nine games played in all competitions this term.

We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 Preston North End

Rotherham vs Preston Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Preston North End to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Preston North End to score over 1.5 goals