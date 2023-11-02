Rotherham vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Rotherham United will welcome QPR to the Aesseal New York Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 15 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday in the South Yorkshire derby. Michael Smith scored a first half brace to guide the basement side to victory.

QPR, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat on home turf against Leicester City. Stephy Mavididi and Harry Winks scored either side of Andre Dozzell to help the table-toppers leave with all three points.

The loss left the capital side in 23rd spot with eight points to show for their efforts in 14 games. Rotherham United are one spot and one point better off with a game in hand, making this clash a relegation six-pointer.

Rotherham vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 23 occasions in the past. QPR have a slightly better record with nine wins to their name. Rotherham were victorious in eight previous games while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Rotherham claimed a 3-1 home win.

The last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

QPR are currently on a nine-game winless streak in the league, losing seven games in this sequence including each of the last six.

Both teams have found the back of the net in 12 of Rotherham United's last 15 home games.

QPR have the worst goal difference in the league (-16).

Rotherham vs QPR Prediction

Rotherham United will face a direct relegation rival for a consecutive game and will be hoping that they can put out an improved performance to their showing in Sheffield last weekend. The Millers have tended to do better at home compared to ontheir travels and are unbeaten in their last four games here against QPR.

The visitors are the most out-of-form team in the league at the moment, having lost their last six games on the bounce. They were valiant in defeat to high-flying Leicester City last weekend. But that was not enough to stop the club's management from pulling the rug under Gareth Ainsworth.

New manager Marti Cifuentes will be aiming to keep the R's in the league, starting with this game. Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the two teams to cancel each other out.

Prediction: Rotherham 1-1 QPR

Rotherham vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals