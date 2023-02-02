Rotherham vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023 

Rotherham United will host Sheffield United in a South Yorkshire derby in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 4).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Watford a fortnight ago. Shane Ferguson put them ahead in the 20th minute before Joao Ferreira levelled matters for the Hornets eight minutes into the second half.

Sheffield, meanwhile, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at National League side Wrexham in the FA Cup at the weekend. The Blades took the lead twice but were pegged back by their hosts on each occasion. Paul Mullin seemingly scored the winner in the 86th minute, but John Egan equalised in the fifth minute of injury time to force a replay.

The Blades will turn their attention to the league, where they sit in second spot with 57 points. Rotherham United, meanwhile, occupy the 20th spot with 31 points to show for their efforts after 28 games.

Rotherham United vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides, with Sheffield leading 22-9.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw Rotherham win 1-0 away.

Rotherham's last eight league games have pridced goals in both halves.

Sheffield are unbeaten in eight away games across competitions.

Six of Rotherham's last eight games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Sheffield have the best away record in the league this term, garnering 27 points from 14 games.

Rotherham United vs Sheffield United Prediction

Sheffield have a 12-point advantage over third-placed Middlesbrough and also have a game in hand. That installs them as favourites to claim one of the two automatic promotion spots to the Premier League.

Rotherham, meanwhile, are nervously looking over their shoulders at the drop zone, with just five points separating them from the bottom three.

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited ☘️ The @ABRoofingSol January Player of the Month, John Egan!☘️ The @ABRoofingSol January Player of the Month, John Egan! 🏆☘️ https://t.co/tPv9S7sS80

This game being a derby means both sides will give their all for the win, but Sheffield should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rotherham 1-2 Sheffield

Rotherham United vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sheffield to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

