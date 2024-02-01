Rotherham vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd, 2024

Rotherham United lock horns with Southampton in the Championship on Saturday (February 3).

Learn Richardson's Rotherham are coming off a 1-1 draw in the league at Middlesbrough and are rock-bottom in the standings with 19 points from 28 games, having won just thrice all season.

Meanwhile, Russell Martin's Southampton are coming off a 1-1 FA Cup fourth-round draw at Watford last weekend. Their last league game was a 3-1 win at Swansea City.

The Saints are flying high in the upper echelons of the standings, with 58 points from 28 outings, just a point behind second-placed Ipswich Town in the second automatic promotion spot.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips of the Rotherham-Southampton Championship clash:

Rotherham vs Southampton head-to-head and key numbers

In 20 meetings across competitions, Rotherham have a slender 9-8 lead. Their last clash was a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Southampton in October.

The Millers are unbeaten in six meetings with the Saints, winning four.

Rotherham have won just once in six home games across competitions (1-0 vs Middlesbrough in the league).

Southampton are on an impressive 11-game unbeaten run on the road across competitions, winning five.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Rotherham: D-L-L-D-D; Southampton: D-W-W-W-D

Rotherham vs Southampton prediction

The two sides are on opposite sides of the spectrum. While Rotherham are battling to avoid an automatic drop to League 1, Southampton are fancying their chances of promotion to the Premier League.

The Saints are quite clearly the more in-form side, having not lost since dropping four in a row - all in the league - in September. Since then, they have gone 22 games unbeaten across competitions, winning 16.

Rotherham, meanwhile, are winles in five games across competitions since beating Middlesbrough in the Championship in December. The Millers have a positive head-to-head record against the Saints.

However, considering Southampton's impressive unbeaten streak spanning nearly five months, anything but a Saints win will be a surprise.

Prediction: Rotherham 1-2 Southampton

Rotherham vs Southampton betting tips

Tip-1: Southampton to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five games in the fixture.)

Tip-3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last four clashes have produced at least three goals.)