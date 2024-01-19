Rouen vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Toulouse and Rouen will trade tackles in the Coupe de France round of 32 on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Marignane in the French National at the same venue. Ali Bamba's own goal 10 minutes into the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Toulouse, meanwhile, triumphed over Metz by the same scoreline away from home in Ligue 1. Vincent Sierro's 12th-minute penalty helped his side leave Stade Saint-Symphoren with all three points.

Les Violets will turn their focus to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 3-0 away win over Chambery a fortnight ago. Rouen qualified with a 2-0 away victory over Louhans Cuiseaux in the last round.

Rouen vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Rouen have won six of their last seven games in all competitions, including each of the last five on the bounce.

Five of Toulouse's last seven games across competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Toulouse's last four games in all competitons have seen more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Four of Rouen's last five home games have produced less than three goals.

Rouen vs Toulouse Prediction

Rouen might be plying their trade in the third division of French football but their immaculate form means they will fancy their chances of getting through to the next round. They are currently on a five-game winning streak and will be quietly confident of eliminating their visitors.

Toulouse's patchy form has left them in relegation perils in the league, although they have won their last two games across competitions on the bounce. Their games tend to have fast starts, with first halves witnessing plenty of goalmouth action.

Despite being underdogs on paper, Rouen have what it takes to register a relative upset here. We are backing the hosts to edge through to the round of 16 with a narrow victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Rouen 3-2 Toulouse

Rouen vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rouen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rouen to score over 1.5 goals

Bold Tip - First half to produce over 1.5 goals