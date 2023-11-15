Roy Keane makes blunt Liverpool claim and predicts 2023-24 Premier League title winners

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has made a blunt Liverpool claim while predicting the winner of the 2023-24 Premier League title. The Irishman believes the Reds still have some work to do to fight for the title, while insisting that Manchester City remain the favorites to claim the prize.

After a disastrous last season, Liverpool have entered the new term with more momentum as they look to stop Manchester City from defending their crown. As it stands, they occupy the second position in the table with 27 points from 12 games - just one point behind the Cityzens who sit at the summit of the standings.

So far, Jurgen Klopp's men have recorded eight victories, three draws and one defeat in the English top flight.

Roy Keane insists the Merseysiders are still not on the same level as Pep Guardiola's side while criticizing the overall level of Premier League teams in recent months.

"I think the standard hasn't been great the last month or two in the Premier League," Roy Keane said on The Stick to Football podcast.

"The goals being conceded, the quality, Man City are excellent but the other teams need to sort themselves out, I still can't see beyond City even if they have some sort of blip. They're strong enough."

Another Manchester United legend Gary Neville also had his say on this season's Premier League title race. The Englishman believes last term's runners up Arsenal can go all the way to claim the prize this time.

"I think that Arsenal can win the league this season," said Neville. "Starting like this, the football will come, the football that we saw from them last season will come. The fact that they’ve started a little bit slower, I never think is a bad thing, they’re sat there in the pack behind (top).

How have Liverpool fared in their recent Premier League games?

Liverpool had a brilliant outing in their last league game versus Brentford as they strolled to a convincing 3-0 victory at Anfield. Thanks to that result, they've maintained their second place position heading into the international break.

Jurgen Klopp's men have now recorded three victories and two draws to their name in their last five games in the English top flight. They drew with Luton Town and Brighton and defeated the likes of Everton, Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Up next, Liverpool will go head to head with Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium on November 25. It remains to be seen if they can knock the Cityzens off the pinnacle of the table.