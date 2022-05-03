Roy Keane names Cristiano Ronaldo in the greatest Manchester United XI in Premier League history

Former club legend Roy Keane has named Cristiano Ronaldo in his greatest Manchester United X1 in the history of the English Premier League. The 50-year-old former Ireland international picked Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, snubbing many forwards.

Football Daily @footballdaily Roy Keane’s all-time Man United XI:



◉ Schmeichel

◉ Neville

◉ Pallister

◉ Stam

◉ Irwin

◉ Beckham

◉ Ince

◉ Robson

◉ Giggs

◉ Rooney

◉ Ronaldo Roy Keane’s all-time Man United XI:◉ Schmeichel◉ Neville◉ Pallister◉ Stam◉ Irwin◉ Beckham◉ Ince◉ Robson◉ Giggs◉ Rooney◉ Ronaldo 📋 Roy Keane’s all-time Man United XI: ◉ Schmeichel◉ Neville◉ Pallister◉ Stam◉ Irwin◉ Beckham◉ Ince◉ Robson◉ Giggs◉ Rooney◉ Ronaldo https://t.co/mAYZNLXVm7

Among the names snubbed by the Manchester United legend were many of his teammates during the glory days of the Premier League club under Sir Alex Ferguson. Keane omitted Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona from his team despite winning most of his titles with them playing alongside him on the pitch.

Roy Keane has placed consistency as a prominent factor in choosing the players in his all-time Premier League Manchester United X1. The former Ireland international also praised David Beckham, Gary Neville, and Cristiano Ronaldo for their attitude and making football their top priority.

Keane emphasized that many talented footballers do not remain consistent throughout their careers because they get distracted and that is what separates Ronaldo from others. He said the team was aware of the quality Ronaldo possessed from the day he arrived at Old Trafford and the key to his success has been his consistency.

Revealing the names of the players in his all-time Man United X1 and the reason behind picking Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane said on Sky Sports:

''Did we all say in the dressing room, when he (Cristiano Ronaldo) was 17, that he was going to go so far? No. 'But did we all think he had a chance of being one of the greatest players ever? Yes.''

''A lot happen - injuries, distractions - but for all his off-field stuff, I didn't ever feel at United that he was getting distracted by that.''

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has most number of home goals in Premier League

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest goal scorer in home games in the ongoing Premier League season. The 37-year-old Portuguese international has 14 goals to his name at Old Trafford after scoring a penalty against Brentford on Tuesday. Ronaldo has been scoring goals consistently for the Red Devils in the last few games in the Premier League.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Premier League goals at Old Trafford this season (14) than any other player has managed at any stadium.



SIUUU after SIUUU. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Premier League goals at Old Trafford this season (14) than any other player has managed at any stadium.SIUUU after SIUUU. https://t.co/Q5sNZzNoxO

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is followed by Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min with 13 goals at home and Mohamed Salah with 11 goals at Anfield.

Edited by S Chowdhury