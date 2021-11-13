Roy Keane is right; Harry Maguire's celebration was a disgrace after recent poor performances

You can’t discuss Manchester United’s porous form without highlighting the role Harry Maguire has played in that. Despite being a key figure for the Red Devils since joining in 2019, he has been a disaster this season.

He is part of a defensive set-up that has looked clueless on the pitch week after week. The Reds have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

As if that is not bad enough, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has also conceded a whopping 15 goals in their last six matches. As captain of the team, Maguire should be shouldering much of the responsibility.

And while he has held press conferences apologizing for the team’s disappointing performances, his celebration during England’s win over Albania on Friday sent a totally different message.

An embarrassing celebration

The 28-year-old scored the opening goal with a towering header as the Three Lions went on to win 5-0 against Albania in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

While players are allowed to celebrate whichever way they want, Maguire’s celebration was an insult to every Manchester United fan who has been critical of his performances.

The centre-back did a knee slide, cupped his hands to his face, and put his fingers into his ears – as if to say "are you watching critics, I’ve proved you wrong."

For a player who has underwhelmed for much of the season and openly admitted to it several times, this is certainly not the way to go. It was embarrassing and no attempt to justify it will ever make sense.

Keane right to call Magure out

Manchester United fans were not the only ones who were offended by Maguire’s celebration. Club legend Roy Keane also took exception and rightly called out the defender.

Having put up many below-par performances at his club, does Maguire really think a goal against Albania corrects all his mistakes which have cost the Reds this season?

"He thinks he's shutting the critics up. But I think it's embarrassing," Keane slammed Maguire, as quoted by Goal.

"He's been a disgrace the last couple months for Man United. He thinks if he scores there, he's going to shut his critics up. Embarrassing."

There’s more to being a captain than whatever happens on the pitch. Maguire’s latest gaffe only gives credence to those who believe he is not captain material and should be stripped off the armband at Manchester United.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar