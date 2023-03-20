Roy Keane rips into Manchester United stars despite 3-1 win over Fulham in the FA Cup Q/F

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was unhappy with his former team's performance despite a 3-1 victory over Fulham in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils reached the semi-finals of the cup for a record-extending 31st time after fighting back from a deficit and will face Brighton and Hove Albion for a place in the finals.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put the Cottagers in front in the 50th minute as Fulham were on course to cause a huge upset, but it all changed 22 minutes later. Willian was sent off for a handball inside the area while Mitrovic himself was given marching orders for grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh for his decision.

Fulham boss Marco Silva was also shown a red before Kavanagh reached the pitchside monitor to review the handball incident.

In just two bizarre minutes, the visitors were reduced to nine men, and Manchester United capitalized on their numerical advantage, scoring thrice to prevail comfortably.

Keane, however, wasn't happy and insisted that Erik ten Hag wouldn't be happy with his side's performance despite a win. Speaking on ITV, he said (via Metro):

"The manager will still be hugely disappointed. Man United were so poor it was almost unbelievable. They’ve found a way in the previous [FA Cup] games. Today was just self-destruction from Fulham. You need a bit of luck and they’ve certainly had their fair share this season.

"But I’ve lost a bit of confidence watching United recently. In the last few games, they’ve picked up some bad habits. If they turn up with that attitude in the semi-final, Brighton will beat them. Hopefully the manager gives them a bit of a kick up the back-side."

Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty in the 75th minute before Marcel Sabitzer put Manchester United in front with his first goal for the club just two minutes later.

Fernandes then added a third with a lovely strike from range as the Red Devils cantered into the last four.

Manchester United to face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester United visit the Amex Stadium to face Brighton in the semifinals of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils are the favorites to advance into the finals but this fixture comes just 48 hours after their Europa League tie with Sevilla.

Erik ten Hag's side visit the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on 20 April for the second-leg of their last-8 clash and on 22 April, take on the Seagulls.

Fatigue could be a factor here and it will be interesting to see how United cope with such a congested list of fixtures.

Poll : 0 votes