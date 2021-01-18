Roy Keane singles out 'brilliant' Manchester United star for performance against Liverpool

Former Manchester United legend Roy Keane singled out Luke Shaw for his excellent showing against Liverpool in their 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's league leaders travelled to the home of the champions with a three-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's men and ensured that this gap was intact as they ultimately shared the spoils. It was a game where both defences had to be at the top of their game and needed some sublime saves, particularly two crucial ones from Alisson Becker, to keep the scoreline as it was.

Manchester United showed excellent resilience on the other end to absorb waves of Liverpool attacks, which was something Keane was impressed with, and the former midfielder reserved high praise for Shaw in particular.

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Liverpool:



100% long pass accuracy

100% tackles won

81% pass accuracy

8 ball recoveries

4 fouls suffered

4 clearances

2 chances created

1 big chance created

1 clean sheet



One of his best performances for the club? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sbTPGzFsHa — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 17, 2021

Speaking on Shaw's display, Keane told Sky Sports;

"I wouldn’t be too critical of [Manchester] United. I thought United showed a good mentality. I thought the back four – which always worries me – were brilliant. They really were. I know they gave up one or two chances in the first half-an-hour. I thought [Luke] Shaw was again brilliant, defensively and going forward."

On the other hand, the former Manchester United captain lamented the opportunities missed by the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Paul Pogba.

"Liverpool – you can’t say they’re playing badly – but they’ve certainly lost their spark, and when you get the opportunities like [Paul] Pogba did, I’m so disappointed because we’ve been giving Pogba a bit of a big build-up and we’re quick to criticise him, but that was a moment for him, if he wants to be the main man, to take that chance."

16 - Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 16 away matches in the Premier League (W12 D4) – only once have they gone longer without a defeat on the road in the competition (17 games ending in September 1999). Striving. #LIVMNU pic.twitter.com/oLl3lSdNPv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 17, 2021

The Red Devils icon added,

"When I look at the couple of chances United created, [Marcus] Rashford never turned up and [Bruno} Fernandes didn’t play that well either but they still created the two best chances of the game.”

Shaw reveals Manchester United dressing room was 'flat' after draw

Shaw in action for Manchester United

Red Devils star Shaw revealed that the mood in the Manchester United camp was a bit 'flat' after their 0-0 draw at Anfield as they believed they could have come away with three points.

Pogba and Fernandes had two gilt-edged chances towards the end of the second half of the game which needed Alisson to make a couple of point-blank saves to keep Manchester United out. Shaw suggested that his side lamented the missed chances and told BBC Sport after the game;

"It’s a bit flat in the dressing room. They [Liverpool] had the majority of the ball, but we all felt we could have won the game. They had chances but not clear-cut like ours. A point is better than none. We didn’t start well, and we were on the back foot straight away. We dug in and created good chances."

After playing Liverpool at Anfield last season, Man Utd were 30 points off the top of the Premier League.



After playing Liverpool at Anfield this season, Man Utd are on top of the Premier League.



Progress. 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/jyxzL0xcpw — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 17, 2021

The English full-back added,

"We said before the game coming down the one-way street usually you see all the fans. It did feel a bit flat, but we need to get used to this. It doesn’t feel like fans are coming back any time soon. But we’re professional footballers, we need to clear all that out."

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to lock horns once again come weekend as the Reds travel to Old Trafford for an FA Cup fourth-round tie. Solskjaer's men remain atop the Premier League table, but now find themselves just two points above second-placed Manchester City who have a game in hand.

