Roy Keane slams Marcus Rashford's body language during Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Arsenal

Roy Keane was left disappointed by Manchester United's performance against Arsenal on Sunday. The Red Devils succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford, handing the Gunners their first Premier League win at the stadium in 14 years.

Speaking on the sets of Sky Sports after the game, he said:

"A huge disappointment. People were thinking that United had turned a corner with their last few performances [but] I was never kidded on by that. United started the game with no energy, no enthusiasm… with the quality they have, you make a long day for yourself."

"There was a lack of energy and enthusiasm. There was a lack of quality, and that really concerned me in the second half, when they were getting in half-decent positions in the second half. No quality, no composure. Ole will once again be scratching his head. I’m just not convinced with these players."

The former Red Devils captain then criticized Marcus Rashford for his body language during the game.

"I looked at Marcus Rashford closely today. He’s had a load of plaudits over the last few months and I know he’s still a young man, but his body language today was shocking, really shocking. I don’t see any leaders out there."

Manchester United lost their third Premier League game at home this season, picking up just a point from a possible 12 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils conceded a soft penalty which was converted by Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the second half of the game on Sunday.

Manchester United came into the game with a lot of optimism after a 5-0 win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Rashford, who scored a hattrick after coming on in the second half, was ineffective against the Gunners.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stuck to the diamond formation he deployed last week in the Champions League. However, Mikel Arteta came up with the perfect plan to thwart the Manchester side.

The loss leaves Manchester United in a precarious position, having picked up just 7 points from 6 games in the Premier League. Sitting 15th on the points table, this is the Red Devils' worst start in the top flight since the 1973-74 campaign.